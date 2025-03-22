After watching Karan Aujla and Einer Bankz's performance, fans filled the comments section with their reactions.

Karan Aujla, one of the most celebrated voices in Punjabi music, has once again captured the hearts of his fans, but this time in an entirely unique way. A video of Aujla has surfaced online where he is seen performing the song alongside renowned ukulele player Einer Bankz.

Fans and social media users have taken notice of the video, which features Aujla singing softly while Bankz plays the ukulele.

Fans also accused him of copying Sidhu Moose Wala, One user wrote, "Copy kar rahey ho lengend ki Sidhu paji"

other expressed 'Sidhu Moosewala (with a heart emoji)'

His skill as a musician blends seamlessly with Aujla's lovely vocals, creating a genuinely captivating rendition. The fact that the song was released a year ago just serves to highlight how successful it is everywhere, not just in the country.

Following the duo's performance, fans expressed their thoughts in the comments area. This isn’t the only time the duo has teamed up. In another video, they played Aujla's "Admirin' You," in which Aujla steps out of an elevator as Bankz waits outside. As soon as Aujla walks out, he breaks into the song, and the two perform while strolling through the corridor.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ahujla captioned the video with, “Admirin you in LA."

With more than a million Instagram followers, Bankz has a huge following on social media. He is known for his distinctive ukulele collaborations with vocalists and rappers. He has collaborated with many well-known artists over the years, including Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, and Chance the Rapper. After Snoop Dogg uploaded one of his videos, his ukelele covers became viral sensations, and his career took off.