Kanwar Yatra 2023: Man carries mother and Ganga water on shoulders, viral video wins internet

New Delhi: The annual Kanwar Yatra, commencing on July 4, coinciding with the holy month of Shravan, will extend until July 15. This year, approximately two million ardent followers of Lord Shiva will partake in this religious procession. Social media platforms have been abuzz with photographs and videos capturing devotees' barefoot journey and their arduous task of carrying heavy loads. Among these images, one particular devotee has captured the attention of many. A video showcases him carrying his mother and water from the sacred Ganga River in Haridwar.

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the video is accompanied by the caption, "Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar." The footage reveals a pilgrim walking along the road in the company of fellow devotees. What distinguishes this scene is the sight of the devotee shouldering his mother on one side of the kanwar (a pole used to carry religious offerings) and utensils filled with water on the other side.

The video was posted on Twitter on July 4 and has since garnered over 42,000 views and more than 1,800 likes. The shared content has also evoked various reactions from viewers.

About Kanwar Yatra:

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual sacred journey undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage begins in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where participants collect holy water from the Ganges. They then carry this water to Shiva temples in their respective states. Along the way, they visit significant locations such as Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch water from the river. The kanwariyas travel great distances on foot, covering hundreds of kilometers to fulfill their spiritual quest and offer the sacred water at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.