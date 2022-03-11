Kangaroo shows off toned biceps while sunbathing in Australia – WATCH viral pic

Imagine someone with rippling muscles soaking in the sun. Impressive right? Well, this Kangaroo is here to win over your heart with his jaw-dropping biceps.

Photographed by Deborah Schutz, this 6.5 ft Kangaroo has taken over the internet with its toned muscles. The picture shows a male red kangaroo sunbathing in luxury. Schutz captured the incredible picture while she was volunteering at Cleland Wildlife Park in her hometown of Adelaide.

Netizens are amazed to see the kangaroo lounging on the grass underneath a gum tree while propping on one elbow as if trying to show off toned muscles.

According to Schutz, the animal was quite relaxed as he dozed in the sun.

Speaking about the red kangaroo further, Schutz said, “When he stands, he looks incredible. His muscles were certainly huge. 'For a kangaroo that looks this buff, he really is gentle, but I wouldn't recommend making him feel threatened, as you shouldn't any animal.”

'They will do what they can to protect themselves. In the wild never approach one, especially of this size as he would feel threatened if you got this close. It has been one of the highest liked images on my Instagram account, @globalmeander, and all my friends and family loved it too”, she added.

Despite being the owner of a dance studio, Schutz hasn’t allowed let down her love for wildlife photography. She has been taken animal pictures since decades yet chose to stay distant from the animal as the 'gentle' animals will still protect themselves if they feel threatened.

Giving further insight into her love of capturing animals, Schutz said, 'Wildlife Photography is what I love the most. The best part about photography is capturing those moments forever, like a visual record of your memories.'

As per National Geographic, Red kangaroos are the largest marsupials in the world. The males often weigh up to 200lbs and can cover 25 feet in a single leap.