Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Kangaroo flaunts sculpted body, viral video wows netizens

Consider this viral video of a kangaroo, which has gone immensely viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Kangaroo flaunts sculpted body, viral video wows netizens
Screengrab

New Delhi: Wildlife photos and videos abound on the internet. We occasionally come across such clips on Instagram that leaves us flabbergasted. Consider this viral video of a kangaroo, which has gone immensely viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the handle named @hersey.dahil16. 

The viral video shows a kangaroo flaunting his sculpted body. We can even see the animal posing for the camera and flaunting its muscular body. Isn't it amazing? "Bodybuilder Kangaroo," the caption says.

As soon as it was posted, the short segment became an instant hit. It received over 9,000 likes. The kangaroo's physique wowed Instagram users, who left comments praising it. "This is fantastic!" exclaimed someone. "Trust me, I want this kind of amazing body as well," said another. "Physique goals," said a third. "OMG, still can't believe it," a fourth wrote.s

 
 
 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.