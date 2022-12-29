Kangaroo flaunts sculpted body, viral video wows netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Wildlife photos and videos abound on the internet. We occasionally come across such clips on Instagram that leaves us flabbergasted. Consider this viral video of a kangaroo, which has gone immensely viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the handle named @hersey.dahil16.

The viral video shows a kangaroo flaunting his sculpted body. We can even see the animal posing for the camera and flaunting its muscular body. Isn't it amazing? "Bodybuilder Kangaroo," the caption says.

As soon as it was posted, the short segment became an instant hit. It received over 9,000 likes. The kangaroo's physique wowed Instagram users, who left comments praising it. "This is fantastic!" exclaimed someone. "Trust me, I want this kind of amazing body as well," said another. "Physique goals," said a third. "OMG, still can't believe it," a fourth wrote.s