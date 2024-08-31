Kangana Ranaut finally breaks silence on photos with MP Chirag Paswan: 'Please...'

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan's connection dates back to their collaboration on the 2011 film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum'. While the film was a flop, he said that he cherishes his friendship with Kangana Ranaut.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, they have been making headlines. Often, photos and videos of the two from parliament have gone viral on social media. Now, in an interview with AajTak, Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction to the viral photos with Chirag Paswan.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Emergency', shared her reaction to the attention their photos are receiving. "Please at least spare us in the parliament. I know Chirag from a very long time, he is a good friend. People are behind his life just because he made me laugh a couple of times. Now, he simply changes his path when he sees me," Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying.

"Only good thing that happened to me after trying my luck in acting is that Kangana and I became really good friends. I was really looking forward to meeting Kangana in the parliament because the past three years, I was so busy in my own life that I had lost my connection with her," he said.

About his acting career, Chirag Paswan shared with ANI, "I was the first generation who was trying to venture into it. But very soon I realized that this was a disaster. Even before the country, I realized I am a disaster. I just came to know that I wasn’t made for acting."

