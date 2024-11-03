The woman explained how her cousin and his wife connected over their shared love for Korean dramas.

An Indian couple recently went viral for naming their baby after characters from Korean dramas, sparking a range of reactions on social media. The classic question, "What's in a name?" has taken on a new twist as the couple’s unique choices stirred amusement and disbelief online. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by user 'divyaathedivaaa' showcased the couple's name ideas, capturing the attention of thousands of viewers.

My cousin and his wife met while discussing Kdrama on comment section and since then they have binge-watched all the Kdramas on Netflix.



they recently had a baby and look at this pic.twitter.com/PpQd8LhLsB — divya (@divyaathedivaaa) October 29, 2024

The woman explained how her cousin and his wife connected over their shared love for Korean dramas, with their romance blossoming through binge-watching sessions. When it came time to name their newborn, they suggested options like "Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi," "Choi Seung-Hyo Tripathi," and "Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi." While these names might sound familiar in Korea, they struck many as unconventional in an Indian context.

The original post quickly gained traction, gathering nearly four lakh views as users filled the comments with a mix of humor and surprise. One user joked, "These names would work perfectly in a K-drama, but can you imagine calling out 'Kim Soo-Hyun' at a family gathering?" Another added, "Kudos for creativity, but are they prepared for the questions that will come with those names?"

Some commenters were more supportive, with one saying, "If they love K-dramas, why not? It’s their child, after all." However, not everyone agreed. One user expressed concern, writing, "Names carry weight; I hope they consider the future implications for their child." Another suggested a middle ground, proposing, "Maybe they should go with something more traditional as a middle name to balance it out."