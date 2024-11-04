Kamala Harris is running for the 2024 U.S. presidential election and could become the first elected female president. But she has been the President before in...

Kamala Harris is the vice President of the United States and is running for the 2024 presidential election with the potential to become the first elected female president in American history. However, many may not know that Harris has already made history once as acting president. On November 19, 2021, she briefly assumed presidential powers when President Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy requiring anesthesia, transferring authority to her for an hour and 25 minutes. During this time, Harris worked from her West Wing office, marking a groundbreaking moment as the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to step into the role, albeit temporarily. Biden reassumed his duties after the procedure, but this historic transfer of power showcased Harris’s readiness for the role.

A Political Journey: From Attorney General to Vice President

Kamala Harris, born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, has a trailblazing political career. She became the 49th Vice President of the United States in 2021, serving under President Joe Biden as the first woman and person of Black and South Asian descent in this position. Harris’s career began in California, where she served as Attorney General from 2011 to 2017, fighting for justice reform and equal rights. She then entered the U.S. Senate in 2017, where she represented California until her vice-presidential term began.

Her journey from state prosecutor to vice president reflects her dedication to public service and breaking barriers. Known for her progressive stances, Harris has prioritized issues such as criminal justice reform, climate action, and immigrant rights, becoming a prominent voice within the Democratic Party. Throughout her tenure as Vice President, she has taken on critical responsibilities, including efforts to address immigration challenges and advocate for voting rights.

Biden Endorses Harris for 2024 Presidential Run

In a major political development in July 2024, President Biden decided not to seek reelection following a challenging debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Citing concerns over his debate performance and health, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, a decision that shifted the dynamics of the 2024 election. Biden’s endorsement was a powerful statement of confidence in Harris, strengthening her position as a leading candidate for the presidency.

Following Biden’s endorsement, Harris’s nomination was officially confirmed in early August during a virtual vote by Democratic Party delegates, making her the Democratic Party’s official candidate for the upcoming presidential race. As she faces Republican contender Donald Trump, Harris has a historic opportunity to become the first female U.S. president elected by the people, with many Americans hopeful that she will bring fresh perspectives to the office.

Briefly Acting President in 2021

The historical moment when Harris assumed presidential powers in November 2021 was significant not only for her but also for the nation. As Biden prepared for his medical procedure at Walter Reed Medical Center, he formally transferred powers to Harris, following protocol under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment. This transfer required Biden to notify both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, briefly making Harris the Acting President of the United States. This temporary role reinforced her capability and readiness to lead.

After the procedure, Biden promptly reassumed his duties through a second letter, concluding Harris’s brief but landmark experience as Acting President. This moment marked another milestone in her political career and further demonstrated her dedication and ability to step into the presidential role if necessary.

Gearing Up for a Historic Election

As Harris prepares for the 2024 election, she remains focused on addressing critical issues facing the nation. Her campaign promises to tackle economic inequality, expand healthcare access, and push for policies that prioritize climate change and social justice. With her unique background and extensive experience, Harris continues to inspire many Americans, particularly women and minorities, who view her candidacy as a turning point in U.S. political history.

Harris’s journey reflects a resilient path filled with groundbreaking firsts, and if she wins the 2024 election, she will make history yet again by becoming the first elected female president of the United States.