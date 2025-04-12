The Indian legend met with the company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, and praised him for his innovative work in artificial intelligence.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan recently visited the headquarters of Perplexity AI in San Francisco, creating a buzz online. The Indian legend met with the company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, and praised him for his innovative work in artificial intelligence.

Quoting the famous saying, “Curiosity killed the cat,” Kamal Haasan added his own twist, saying that in Aravind Srinivas's case, curiosity created something powerful. The tool he referred to was Perplexity AI, a unique AI-powered search engine developed by Srinivas along with Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho in August 2022.

Photos of Kamal Haasan’s visit were shared on social media, and fans could not hide their excitement. One fan suggested that Kamal Haasan should become the brand ambassador for Perplexity AI in India, calling him a symbol of knowledge and self-learning.

From cinema to Silicon, the tools evolve—but our thirst for what’s next remains. Inspired by my visit to Perplexity HQ in San Francisco, where Indian ingenuity shines through @AravSrinivas and his brilliant team building the future—one question at a time.



Curiosity didn’t kill… pic.twitter.com/7Xe1WyIawC — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 10, 2025

Kamal Haasan’s interest in AI is not new. Known for always exploring new technologies, he recently flew to the US to study artificial intelligence. In an interview with Deccan Herald, he revealed plans to use AI in his future films. “Cinema is my life. I reinvest all my earnings into my movies. I’m not just an actor, but a producer too,” he said.

Fans appreciated his dedication to learning and innovation. “Proud moment for Indians,” wrote one user, while another said, “Incredible! Where experience meets a curious mind!”

With Kamal Haasan’s public support and growing interest in AI, many believe this marks a new chapter in the connection between technology and Indian cinema.