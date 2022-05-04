Headlines

Kailia Posey, the grinning girl in popular GIF, dies by suicide

The 16-year-old was of the most recognisable faces on the internet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Kailia Posey, a contestant in the US 2012 reality show Toddlers & Tiaras, died by suicide. She was 16 years old.

Posey was of the most recognisable faces on the internet and she became famous after appearing in TLC's “Toddlers & Tiaras” show at the age of 5.

In one of the episodes, she was caught grinning, which is one of the most popular GIFs on the internet. It is also among the most used GIFs on the internet. 

Kailia was found at Birch Bay State Park in Washington state, kilometres away from the Canadian border.

Her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman announced the sad news on Facebook. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she said in the post.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Kailia’s family was quoted as saying by entertainment news website TMZ.

