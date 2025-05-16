Do you feel a sudden pang of anger when a distant relative calls your parents to enquire about your results and then even shows the audacity to compare it with those of their children? Well, if yes, we have something for you that will make you smile!

In a now-viral video, shared on 'X', an Indian boy stopped his mother from enquiring about his cousin's CBSE board exam results. His act has earned him massive praise over social media. The youngster's attempt to save his cousin from embarassment which the results may have caused is being widely welcomed by netizens.

In the viral clip, the boy's mother is seen holding a phone and telling him that she would call her relative to ask about their child's board results. The boy stops his mother, asking if it's really necessary.

"To koi baat nahi, tumhe puchna zaroori thori hai. Kya zaroorat padhi hai, mummy, rahne do na (why do you really have to ask about his results, mom? Please let it be)," the boy tells his mother.

Next, he emphasises that it's their personal matter, asking his mom to leave it aside. "Kyun puchna hai? Bhai, unke bacche ka result unke hisaab maan lo nahi hai accha, unke ghar main wese hi tension chal rahi hai. Tum log aurr phone kar karke yaar kisi ko kyun pareshan karna hai. Bhai uska result uske apne saath hai, apni zindagi hai uski. Kab tak hum yehi karte rahenge? (Why do you have to ask? Just imagine if the result is not right in terms of his expectations, his parents must be so tense at home. Why do we have to trouble someone in that state? It’s his result, his life. Let it be, Mom. How long do we keep doing such things?)" he said.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

An user commented, "The thinking of his mom here is that his cousin should not have gotten a higher percentage than him. It is very common. This is not good actually."

Another user wrote, "I have gone through this every year in my school days.Distant Aunt calls just to know the score & then has audacity to say, 86% is less. You had score more if studied more. Just to compare."

A third joined, "Believe me I scored 92% in my XII boards this year, and did the same, stopped my mother from asking others results coz I was their situation before and it hurts and when you tell that you scored lessIdk why these results have become so much big issue in Ind".