Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been frequently talked about on social media for their complicated relationship. However, according to Hindustan Times, the couple have reached a divorce settlement in a Bandra court, in Mumbai.

Soon after this development, choreographer and content creator Dhanashree was seen coming to the Mumbai airport. She was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs and interacting with them.

A fan shared a video of Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife at the Mumbai airport. She was seen happy with a smile on her face while walking out of her car towards the terminal. When the paparazzi asked her about her, she continued walking and with a laugh said, “Kaam par jaa rahi hoon (I am going to work).”

She posed for photographs at the paparazzi's request and even obliged a fan with a picture. Dhanashree sported a casual airport look, wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit paired with blue baggy jeans, leaving her hair open.

Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal's separation

Yuzvendra Chahal’s lawyer Nitin K Gupta cleared on Saturday that the couple have filed for divorce. Talking to the Hindustan Times, he said, “Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice.”

Rumors had circulated that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony, but her family released a statement denying these claims. The statement read, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy.”

During Covid times, the spinner met Dhanashree for dance classes. They married in December 2020 in a private ceremony in Gurugram. While they were a couple, Dhanashree Verma cheered for her husband while watching him playing from the stadium stands.