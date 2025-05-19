Jyoti Malhotra was a popular creator, who goes by the name 'Travel with Jo' on YouTube, posting travel content. She had major brand deals and was earning in lakhs from YouTube and Instagram. Let's take a look at her monthly income and net worth.

Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger from Hisar Haryana has been arrested by Haryana Police on may 17, 2025 on the charges of espionage for Pakistan. She was a popular creator, who goes by the name 'Travel with Jo' on YouTube, posting travel content. She had major brand deals and was earning in lakhs from YouTube and Instagram. Let's take a look at her monthly income and net worth.

Her monthly income

Jyoti Malhotra was a popular social media creator and called herself 'Nomadic Leo Girl', with around 3.77 lakhs subscribers on YouTube and 1.33 lakh subscribers on Instagram.

Travel vloggers on YouTube, generally earn through revenues like many other creators. Mostly it is calculated on a CPM (Cost per 1000 views) basis. Looking at her YouTube following, Jyoti's estimated CPM would have ranged from 1 to 3 USD (Rs 80-240). Her average views per video was 50,000. She posted 10 videos per month. calculating all of this, her estimated monthly views would be 5 lakhs, that makes her monthly income from just YouTube ads ranged between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.2 lakhs.

This was just from Ad Revenue, influencers also do earn from their sponsorship and brand deals. Jyoti was a mid travel influencer and had few brand deals in her pocket. That included deals from travel gear companies, airlines, hotels, and travel apps. Each Influencer charge differently, but the range is between ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 per sponsored post. If she had estimated 2 to 3 brand deals monthly, her estimated income would be Rs 40, 000 to Rs 1.5 lakh

This makes her monthly earnings ranged between Rs 80,000 and Rs 2.7 lakhs. But this is just estimated.

Her net worth

As a creator and influencer, she is earning around Rs 1.5 lakhs, and has been vlogging for 3 years. Her total earning is approximately rs54 lakhs. Her savings will be around Rs 27 lakhs. So, if we calculate, keeping her expenses related to travelling and other things aside, her net worth will be around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakhs.

However, after her arrest due to her involvement in spying on India for Pakistan, her net worth will see a major dive. All her brand deals and endorsement will be canceled. YouTube will block the monetization.