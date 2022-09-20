Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Canada PM Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody as tribute to late Queen Elizabeth, video goes viral

Video of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody goes viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Canada PM Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody as tribute to late Queen Elizabeth, video goes viral
Photo: Screengrab Twitter (@LisaPow33260238)

Recently a video of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a hotel lobby started surfacing over the internet, and people are criticising the Prime Minister. 

In the viral video, Trudeau belted out the “Because I’m easy come, easy go/ Little high, little low" lines. He was joined by the Canadian delegation to the Queen’s funeral, including piano player Gregory Charles, the report said. Social media users criticised it as “inappropriate" behaviour during the United Kingdom’s 10-day mourning period.

While many claims that the video was recorded during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, The Daily Mail reported it was recorded after the Canadian delegation attended a dinner on Saturday night. 

Toronto Sun journalist Joe Warmington tweeted out a statement from Trudeau’s spokesperson confirming that it indeed happened days before the funeral: “After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty."

 

 

 

The statement said that Gregory Charles played the piano in the hotel lobby, “which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining." It also added that the entire delegation would take part in the state funeral. 

Read: Did King Charles ignore Black man? Here's what Twitter thinks about viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.