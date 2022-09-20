Canada PM Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody as tribute to late Queen Elizabeth, video goes viral

Photo: Screengrab Twitter (@LisaPow33260238)

Recently a video of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a hotel lobby started surfacing over the internet, and people are criticising the Prime Minister.

In the viral video, Trudeau belted out the “Because I’m easy come, easy go/ Little high, little low" lines. He was joined by the Canadian delegation to the Queen’s funeral, including piano player Gregory Charles, the report said. Social media users criticised it as “inappropriate" behaviour during the United Kingdom’s 10-day mourning period.

While many claims that the video was recorded during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, The Daily Mail reported it was recorded after the Canadian delegation attended a dinner on Saturday night.

Toronto Sun journalist Joe Warmington tweeted out a statement from Trudeau’s spokesperson confirming that it indeed happened days before the funeral: “After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty."

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral.

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

The statement said that Gregory Charles played the piano in the hotel lobby, “which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining." It also added that the entire delegation would take part in the state funeral.

