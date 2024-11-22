The video has garnered over 3 million views but has largely been met with disapproval.

Biryani, a beloved dish cherished across the nation, often finds itself at the centre of culinary experiments. However, not all innovations sit well with food enthusiasts. The latest example of this is the now-viral Parle-G Biryani, which has sparked outrage among foodies. Yes, you read that correctly – a biryani flavoured with biscuits!

In a reel shared on Instagram by user @creamycreationsbyhkr11, the cook presents her unconventional creation with noticeable enthusiasm. The video showcases layers of rice topped with Parle-G biscuits, which she claims are also infused in the biryani masala. While the masala isn't clearly visible, the biscuits’ placement resembles a garnish, leaving viewers both puzzled and horrified.

The video has garnered over 3 million views but has largely been met with disapproval. The comments section is filled with sharp reactions and humour, reflecting the internet’s collective dismay.

Some notable responses include:

The comments section was flooded with a mix of humour and dismay as users expressed their thoughts on the bizarre dish. From sarcastic remarks like "Justice for biryani, or is it Parle-G pulao?" to outright frustration with "You need therapy, lady!" the reactions were brutally honest. Some took a comical route, suggesting, "Ab biscuit mein pyaaz daalo" (Now add onions to the biscuits) and "1 litre chai daalo usme" (Pour a litre of tea into it), mocking the idea further. Others labelled it "Zeher biryani" (Poison biryani) and joked, "Sab marne wale hain" (We’re all doomed), capturing the collective horror of biryani lovers everywhere.