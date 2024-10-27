Amid Bengaluru's heavy rains, a viral video shows IndiGo staff using a plastic sheet to shield passengers from the rain while de-boarding, earning mixed reactions.

Recent heavy rains have severely disrupted life in Bengaluru, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas and widespread chaos across the city. The downpour even impacted airport operations, causing delays for over 20 flights, with some being diverted due to the challenging weather conditions. However, amid all the chaos, a heartwarming video from Bengaluru airport has gone viral, gaining praise and attention on social media.

The video, shared by Instagram user Sharmista ShankaraNarayana, shows an unusual yet thoughtful gesture by the IndiGo ground staff. As passengers were de-boarding a flight at the airport amidst the rain, the staff came up with a creative way to protect them from getting drenched. They used a large plastic sheet as a makeshift canopy to shield passengers from the rain while guiding them down the stairs to exit the aircraft. The considerate action drew comparisons to traditional Indian weddings, where a ceremonial canopy is often held above the bride as she walks to the mandap.

Sharmista humorously captioned the video, “This is how I royally deboarded today! Just that there was no dulhan. Thank you Indigo & BIA for ensuring we landed safe. A huge shout out to ground staff who ensured we weren’t drenched while they were shivering, yet helping us.” Since being posted three days ago, the video has attracted nearly 3 lakh views and sparked various reactions from social media users.

Many people appreciated the ground staff's efforts, with one user commenting, “That’s called caring for the customer.” Another said, “Hats off to the ground staff,” while some playfully referred to the scene as resembling a "wedding-style entry."

However, there were also critical views. Some pointed out that IndiGo could have provided better facilities, like a shaded step ladder or umbrellas, instead of relying on makeshift solutions. Despite the mixed reactions, the video highlighted the dedication and quick thinking of the ground staff in ensuring passenger comfort during the rainy chaos.