'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

HomeViral

Viral

'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs

The simple yet luxurious design features a metallic finish and an embossed motif, created through hot stamping of the leather.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Luxury fashion brands are known for pushing the boundaries of design, but Prada's latest men's tote bag has sparked more laughter than admiration. The high-end brand recently unveiled a striking metallic tote bag, which has left netizens in splits due to its uncanny resemblance to train and bus floors in India.

The simple yet luxurious design features a metallic finish and an embossed motif, created through hot stamping of the leather. While the bag lacks Prada’s signature emblems, the brand’s logo is subtly placed at the top. As part of its high-end appeal, the tote comes with a dust bag and even includes a section for a water bottle. However, the internet couldn't help but notice the striking similarity to the industrial floors commonly seen in public transport, making the bag the subject of viral jokes.

The real kicker? This seemingly mundane-looking tote bag comes with a hefty price tag. According to Harrods, the bag is priced at $3,247, or roughly ₹2.73 lakh, making it a luxury item that has sparked a lively debate online. While some fashion enthusiasts may appreciate the minimalistic design, many are questioning whether this tote is fashion-forward or just plain bizarre.

Social media has been buzzing with witty comments and memes poking fun at Prada's creation. One user sarcastically commented, "Looks like the floor of a train toilet," while another joked, "I didn’t know fashion meant carrying around a piece of public transport with you."

Despite the humorous reactions, Prada’s tote continues to turn heads – whether for its chic minimalism or its unintended resemblance to public transport floors. This unusual design has proven that even high-end fashion isn’t immune to viral internet trends.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Meet IPS officer who has resigned after serving for 18 yrs due to...

Meet IPS officer who has resigned after serving for 18 yrs due to...

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement