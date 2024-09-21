'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs

Luxury fashion brands are known for pushing the boundaries of design, but Prada's latest men's tote bag has sparked more laughter than admiration. The high-end brand recently unveiled a striking metallic tote bag, which has left netizens in splits due to its uncanny resemblance to train and bus floors in India.

The simple yet luxurious design features a metallic finish and an embossed motif, created through hot stamping of the leather. While the bag lacks Prada’s signature emblems, the brand’s logo is subtly placed at the top. As part of its high-end appeal, the tote comes with a dust bag and even includes a section for a water bottle. However, the internet couldn't help but notice the striking similarity to the industrial floors commonly seen in public transport, making the bag the subject of viral jokes.

The real kicker? This seemingly mundane-looking tote bag comes with a hefty price tag. According to Harrods, the bag is priced at $3,247, or roughly ₹2.73 lakh, making it a luxury item that has sparked a lively debate online. While some fashion enthusiasts may appreciate the minimalistic design, many are questioning whether this tote is fashion-forward or just plain bizarre.

Social media has been buzzing with witty comments and memes poking fun at Prada's creation. One user sarcastically commented, "Looks like the floor of a train toilet," while another joked, "I didn’t know fashion meant carrying around a piece of public transport with you."

Despite the humorous reactions, Prada’s tote continues to turn heads – whether for its chic minimalism or its unintended resemblance to public transport floors. This unusual design has proven that even high-end fashion isn’t immune to viral internet trends.