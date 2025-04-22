The internet is having a field day over Gadkari's proposal to replace car horns with Indian musical instrument sounds.

In a bid to make Indian roads more melodious, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is contemplating a new law that would replace traditional car horns with sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments like the flute, violin, and harmonium, aiming to create a more pleasant environment. As the news circulated online, the social media users sparked memefest, sharing hilarious take on the proposed law.

Gadkari revealed his unconventional plan, stating, "I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium." He made the statement while speaking at the 78th Foundation Year Celebration of Navbharat Times.



Soon after, the internet is having a field day over Gadkari's proposal to replace car horns with Indian musical instrument sounds. One X user joked, "Imagine you see your soulmate crossing the road, and your car honks with a shehnai sound. Someone else honks a tabla, another plays DJ beats and suddenly the traffic jam turns into a baraat. Gadkari ji turning highways into shaadi venues!" Another user humorously commented, "Scenes after this Law get implemented #NitinGadkari," accompanied by a string of memes poking fun at the potential chaos on Indian roads.

Check out the social media reactions here:

Back in 2021, Nitin Gadkari mulled over the law, considering replacing the sirens of ambulances and police vehicles with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. “An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears," he had said in an interview reported by PTI.