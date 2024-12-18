In the viral clip, Nita Ambani is seen waving at the crowd, folding her hands in a gesture of gratitude before entering her bulletproof car.

A recent video from Bengaluru has gone viral, capturing an amusing and unexpected moment involving Nita Ambani, the wife of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani. The incident took place as Nita Ambani was seen stepping out of a high-end designer saree boutique, her silver Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard – valued at Rs 10 crore – parked outside. While Nita Ambani’s luxury vehicle and entourage of armed security guards garnered attention, it was the interaction between a local woman and one of her bodyguards that quickly captured the internet’s heart.

In the viral clip, Nita Ambani is seen waving at the crowd, folding her hands in a gesture of gratitude before entering her bulletproof car. However, the moment that stole the spotlight was a confrontation between the woman and one of Ambani’s security personnel. The video shows the woman seemingly upset about the traffic disruption caused by the vehicle blocking the road, as Nita Ambani prepares to get into her car.

Though the conversation is inaudible, the situation quickly became a social media sensation. The woman, taking on an armed bodyguard over a simple road blockage, earned the admiration of netizens who hailed her as an unlikely hero. The internet loved how she fearlessly stood up to the situation, with many applauding her boldness in what seemed like a moment of "real-world karma."

One user commented, "It's true that some citizens are provided with Z+ security, and we must acknowledge its importance. However, it should be ensured that such arrangements don't disrupt day-to-day life beyond what's reasonable." Another quipped, "That aunty beefing with an armed bodyguard is peak Bangalore!" The overall sentiment was one of light-hearted admiration for the woman, with many simply saying, "Such a hero, salute!"