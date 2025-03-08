Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Vantara - an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre established by Anant Ambani - in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

At the inauguration ceremony, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were present. Pictures and videos of the Prime Minister playing with lion cubs, patting an endangered Okapis and pampering other animals at Vantara did rounds on social media.

But think how interesting it would have been if animals could speak of their experience with the Prime Minister! Okay you might think we're crazy. Let us tell you that in the world of Artificial Intelligence, nothing seems impossible.

An AI-generated video, featuring the animals sharing how they felt meeting with PM Modi, is going viral online. The now-viral clip, shared on 'X', has left netizens in splits.

The video begins with the host saying, "Modiji went to Vantara. Let's try to find out how the animals felt meeting with the Prime Minister". A man, disguised as a lion appears and says, "Haan Modiji aaye the. Humare bachche log ko doodh pilaye. Iss baar jungle mein bhi Modi sarkar karne ka soche hain" (Yes, Modiji came and got milk for my cubs. We are thinking of electing 'Modi Sarkar' in the jungle as well).

Next, an elephant shares his experience and says, "Haan main jabhi naha raha tha tabhi woh aa gaye. Mereko sharam bhi aaya" (Yes, he came while I was taking a bath. I feel a little shy). And suddenly, a monkey appears and hilariously says that PM Modi got peanuts for him, due to which, he overate.

Similarly, tigers, zebras, crocodile, snake, go on to share their stories after seeing PM Modi!

"Modiji, request you to watch this video", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "So much fun and unique".