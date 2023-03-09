'Jumbo- the tax collector': Elephant stops truck to eat sugarcane, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Elephant clips that capture the animals' intelligence are absolutely fascinating to watch. Dr. Ajayita, a Twitter user, recently re-shared one of these videos. It depicts a gentle giant stopping passing trucks in order to steal sugarcane.

The video begins with an elephant standing on the side of a highway, right under a sign that reads, "Caution- Elephant crossing". The jumbo then stops a truck carrying sugarcane, as shown in the video. The gentle giant, on the other hand, doesn't attacks anyone. It simply takes a trunk full of sugarcane and begins munching on it. Though the video's location is unknown, the signboard indicates that the incident occurred in Thailand.

The video has received over 195k views and numerous reactions. People couldn't get over how the elephant didn't charge at the truck but instead took some sugarcane courteously because it was hungry. Others have expressed how much they love to watch such videos.

"Badaa imaandaar collector hai," a Twitter user wrote. "It's so cute," said another. "I like how people are cooperating rather than just trying to get somewhere; it seems like they're used to things like this," said a third. “Wow! That's brilliant!" wrote a fourth.