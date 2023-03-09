Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Jumbo- the tax collector': Elephant stops truck to eat sugarcane, viral video

It depicts a gentle giant stopping passing trucks in order to steal sugarcane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

'Jumbo- the tax collector': Elephant stops truck to eat sugarcane, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Elephant clips that capture the animals' intelligence are absolutely fascinating to watch. Dr. Ajayita, a Twitter user, recently re-shared one of these videos. It depicts a gentle giant stopping passing trucks in order to steal sugarcane.

The video begins with an elephant standing on the side of a highway, right under a sign that reads, "Caution- Elephant crossing". The jumbo then stops a truck carrying sugarcane, as shown in the video. The gentle giant, on the other hand, doesn't  attacks anyone. It simply takes a trunk full of sugarcane and begins munching on it. Though the video's location is unknown, the signboard indicates that the incident occurred in Thailand.

The video has received over 195k views and numerous reactions. People couldn't get over how the elephant didn't charge at the truck but instead took some sugarcane courteously because it was hungry. Others have expressed how much they love to watch such videos.

"Badaa imaandaar collector hai," a Twitter user wrote. "It's so cute," said another. "I like how people are cooperating rather than just trying to get somewhere; it seems like they're used to things like this," said a third. “Wow! That's brilliant!" wrote a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.