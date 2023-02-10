Search icon
'Jumanji 2.0': Viral video of two rhinos roaming inside a building stuns internet

Well, a video showing the same was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda which has garnered 83,000 views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

'Jumanji 2.0': Viral video of two rhinos roaming inside a building stuns internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Social media wildlife videos are always captivating to watch. While there are a few of them on the internet, each one is unique and entertaining. But have you ever seen a clip of a herd of rhinoceros roaming around human establishments? Well, a video showing the same was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda which has garnered 83,000 views. 

The video showed two rhinoceroses casually roaming the hallways between two rooms where people were staying. The hallway doors were open, and the horned animals looked inside for a few seconds before proceeding.

"You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’… Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park." Nanda captioned the clip on Twitter

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 48,700 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video also elicited some amusing comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:
“Mujhe ek baar lga ED aur CBI raid maar diye” expressed an individual. “Re-release it sir!!!” requested another. “Sometimes it's still possible to address the elephant in the room, now how do we address the rihno in the room? Ghusaa Ho gaya to? ,” commented a third. “Sometimes it's still possible to address the elephant in the room, now how do we address the rihno in the room? Ghusaa Ho gaya to?,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “By the way they are beautiful. Seems like an artist has crafted them seriously..” “Big guest ,” joined a sixth with a laugh emoticon.

