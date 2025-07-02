BIG tension for India as US to impose 500 per cent tariffs on country? President Donald Trump gives nod to senate bill due to...
This star, who worked at sweet shop for years, became Bollywood's hit machine, built Rs 2000 crore company; his son is now...
IND vs ENG: Why India, England players are wearing black armbands on Day 1 of 2nd Test at Birmingham?
July Full Moon 2025: When to watch July's spectacular Full Moon in India; why it is called 'buck moon'?
Bad news for Indian student applying to study in Australia, student visa application fee hiked by 25%, now have to pay Rs...
Bad news for Indian student applying to study in Australia, student visa application fee hiked by 25%, now have to pay Rs...
Why the New Generation is Opting for 3-in-1 Accounts?
Man forced to sell Rs 84 lakh Mercedes in perfect condition for just Rs 2.5 lakh due to...
Naseeruddin Shah breaks silence after being trolled for deleting post backing Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row: 'It is almost impossible to...'
What is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's salary?
Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Paresh Rawal's sudden return to Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3: 'Ab seedha release ke time...'
Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina sentenced to six months in prison in this case
Rishabh Pant achieves career-best test rankings ahead of 2nd Test vs England, he is now at...
IND vs ENG: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing for India in 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston?
BIG relief for middle-class as government gears up to offer GST reduction on daily-use goods, check what will get cheaper
ChatGPT helps content creator pay off Rs 10 lakh in debt, here's how it happened
ChatGPT helps content creator pay off over Rs 10 lakh in debt, here's how it happened
Meet star who was kicked out of film set, slapped, is now India's richest...; his name is...
'There will be bloody carnage...': Shocking reason why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will promote War 2 separately revealed
Why Automation Matters: The Sudheer Amgothu revolution in Scalable DevOps and Cloud Resilience
Savoring Success Tourism: Restaurant icons of the Indian Chocolatier Hollywood
Bad news for Ola, Uber, inDrive, Rapido commuters: Taxis to charge 2x of base fare during peak hours, 10% penalty on..., check new guidelines here
New York City has the most billionaires, THIS Indian city has made it to the list, not Delhi, Bengaluru, it is...
'James Gunn is racist': Superman director, DC universe CEO is getting brutally trolled for making THIS 'absurd' remark on Indians | Viral video
Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh reunite, enjoy in London: 'It's always you now and forever'
Big blow to Anil Ambani, SBI takes action against Reliance Communications over..., banks says it would report to...
One of Madhubala's biggest hit films was released in 1958, earned 7 times more than its budget, lead actor hoped for it to flop because..., movie was..
Meet Lara Trump, Donald Trump's 'first choice' for North Carolina Senate seat for 2026, she is married to...
India-Iran relations in focus as China's Xi Jinping to skip BRICS Summit in Brazil
Mumbai horror: Minor boy pushes 15-year-old girl to death from terrace, tries to stage it as suicide, investigation underway
Meet superstar who fought with actress over garden, went against sister, faced accusations from daughter-in-law, attempted suicide; her name is...
Vikrant Massey calls Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan his 'debut' film, admits he didn't have courage to...
Meet actress who has given superhits with all three Khans, was still 'nervous’ while filming romantic scenes with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan because..., her name is..
Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman with India links is now on FBI ‘10 Most Wanted’ for son’s murder
PM Modi embarks on his longest foreign trip in a decade, here's why the 5-nation visit is significant
Dalai Lama's BIG update on who will be his successor, says China can't...
Anshula Kapoor says her friends' families distanced themselves after Boney Kapoor married Sridevi: 'It was very emotional...'
Health Ministry's BIG claim on link between COVID-19 vaccine and sudden deaths; ICMR, NCDC studies say...
Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 34 missing as cloudburst and flash floods hit Mandi
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 ban in India, Diljit Dosanjh celebrates movie's overseas success, teases haters with..; divides netizens: 'You always took stand for..'
Who is Rakesh Kumar Singh? New CEO for YEIDA, NIAL, worked as secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, exposed Moti Goel land scam
Meet Mudit Dani, table tennis champion, who studied at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's school Dhirubhai Ambani School, his wedding is in news due to...
This is India’s most expensive train, it's fare is costlier than any luxury flat in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, it runs from..., not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, it is...
This film, released in 2007, saw Amitabh Bachchan romancing 29 years younger actress, was shot in 45 days, became superhit, earned over 2 times its budget, name is..
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, was once told by Salman Khan 'you’ll play my mother' on screen, then..., name is..
Meet man, Indian-origin entrepreneur who bought island near Singapore for... he is...
This person is Anil Ambani’s best friend who stood by him during tough times, was himself bankrupt once, has this special link with Tina Ambani, his name is…
IMF approves Rs 3000 crores loan for India's THIS bankrupt neighbour after fourth review, it is..
From calling 'chichora' to 'drinking all night': Aamir Khan discusses how his bond evolved with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
Who is Jay Malave? Boeing's new CFO set to replace Brian West, he previously worked as...
Who is Muzaffarnagar SDM Nikita Sharma? Jamia alumni who cracked UPPCS with rank..., now accused of...
Meet child actor who made debut at 5, worked with Mammootty, Mohanlal, was rising star but suddenly quit acting due to..., is now going viral for..
Turkish song Anlayana copied from Pushpa's Oo Antava? Composer Devi Sri Prasad reveals taking 'legal action': 'I created that song in..'
Big blow to India's first-ever javelin event, former world champion opts out of Neeraj Chopra Classic due to..., his name is...
Viral video: Sitaare Zameen Par's Sharmaji meets his dream girl, Juhi Chawla at movie's screening, what he does next melts netizens' hearts
Who is Kesavan Ramachandran? RBI's new executive director who will oversee prudential regulation
Meet Vismaya: Mohanlal's daughter, who'll be making her debut with..., trained in Kung Fu, lost 22 kgs for big screen, started her career as...
Meet man who lost his father at 17, worked as painter, delivery boy and waiter to fulfill his family needs, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he is...
Donald Trump hints at India-US trade deal, says 'much less tariffs' will make...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG statement on its AI-chatbot ChatGPT, asks users not to...
Abhishek Bachchan on living with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya Rai, shares why he 'never want to be a loner': 'Suddenly everyone just goes...'
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza ceasefire, says Israel agrees to finalise...
Donald Trump hails Senate passage of 'big, beautiful bill', says biggest winner will be American people
Who is Anil Menon? NASA's Indian origin astronaut set to embark his first journey to ISS, mission schedule for...
VIDEO: Donald Trump makes SHOCKING remark, calls ex-US President Joe Biden 'son of a...'
Good news for Uber, Rapido! Centre issues new guidelines, they will now be able to...
DNA TV Show: Are people falling ill by driving EVs?
'I couldn't...': Kaanta Laga music director Harry Anand reacts to Shefali Jariwala's shocking death, says 'she was...'
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 100320 crore in 1 day due to...; Donald Trump threatens to...
Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid says she would have been more careful on The Traitors if it was shot after India's Got Latent controversy: 'Would have been...'
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, acquires major stake in this company for Rs 4000000000, its business is...
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI for Edgbaston Test
Meet tribal woman, daughter of bus conductor, left job at Infosys, became rapper for..., her inspiration is...
Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful' tax bill passed by US Senate: What is it all about?
Housefull 5 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film becomes second Indian movie in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after..
Meet woman who studied from IIT, left high paying job abroad, then cracked UPSC exam to become IPS, now gone viral due to...
Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar's Instagram accounts visible in India; Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir...
BIG setback to Mohammed Shami as Calcutta HC asks him to pay estranged wife Hasin Jahan Rs...
Know all about Jeff Bezos' four children with former wife MacKenzie Scott, name of his eldest son has unique feature, it is...
India's biggest hit during Covid-19 pandemic had two superstars, was released on OTT after 16 days, still earned Rs 220 crore
Meet man, a billionaire, who owns popular adult content website, now plans to sell it for whopping Rs...; his net worth is Rs...
CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys released at cuet.nta.nic.in; get direct link, steps to download here
India to host Olympic Games in 2036? Indian delegation visits IOC headquarters in Lausanne
NASA-ISRO jointly developed this Earth observing radar satellite to be launched in..., it will monitor crucial areas like...
Vinesh Phogat, husband Somvir Rathee become parents to baby boy after 7 years of marriage
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 RELEASED for graduate-level posts, check steps to download, direct link here
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will rain impact Day 1 play in Birmingham?
'Going to price it by the meter?': West obsession over India continues, this time Louis Vuitton designed bag inspired by...
Meet two daughters of a farmer, who lost their home in tsunami, one became IAS officer with AIR…, second is now...
After earning Rs 27 crore in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant set to go under hammer again for THIS league
Will Jasprit Bumrah play in India vs England 2nd Test? Indian skipper Shubman Gill said this
World's richest man Elon Musk to be deported from US? Donald Trump says, 'We will...'
Malayalam actress Minu Muneer arrested for defamatory posts against..., released on bail later
Baby massages to UV water: India’s first baby spa located in this state, charges Rs...
Will Team India travel to Bangladesh for limited-over series in August? Here's what we know so far
Gautam Adani gets Rs 37386407758 from Bangladesh due to...; asked to supply...
Centre approves Employment Linked Incentive scheme, to generate 3.5 crore jobs, first time employees will receive...; know details
Meet Virat Kohli's nephew who is set make his cricket debut in Delhi Premier League 2025
Meet woman, villager who earns Rs 30,000 monthly by making tulsi mala, inspired women to be self-reliant, IIT offered her gift of...
RailOne 'super' app launched: Know key features, benefits offered by Indian Railways
VIRAL
The Buck Moon falls near the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar, and Muharram in the Islamic calendar.
Get ready to look up! The July evening sky will be graced by the Buck Moon, a spectacular astronomical event with a rich history and deep significance. For centuries, this full moon has represented nature, growth, and the changing seasons.
The Buck Moon in 2025 will be at its fullest on July 11 at 02:06 (UTC). People all over the world can enjoy this amazing sight as it lights up the mid-summer sky.
Why July's Full Moon is called Buck Moon?
The Buck Moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States. They called it this because early summer is when buck deer grow new antlers. It is also known as the Thunder Moon due to frequent thunderstorms during this period. Europeans referred to it as the Hay Moon or Mead Moon, as it aligns with haymaking and mead-making.
Deer, elk, moose, and reindeer are all members of the Cervidae family and regrow their antlers annually, so this Moon is a symbol of regrowth and change.
Cultural Significance
The Buck Moon falls near the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar, and Muharram in the Islamic calendar. For Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, this full moon is significant as Guru Purnima, a time for clearing the mind and honouring the guru.
Buck moon - Symbole of growth and prosperity
The Buck Moon offers more than just a pretty sight, it is also a symbol of growth, abundance, and readiness. It signifies the development of antlers on bucks, the gathering of hay by farmers, and the harvesting of herbs by herbalists, all echoing nature's cycles.
Be sure to note July 11, 2025, in your schedule, go outside, and enjoy the rising Buck Moon—a constant reminder of summer's beauty and power.