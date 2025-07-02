July Full Moon 2025: When to watch July's spectacular Full Moon in India; why it is called 'buck moon'?

The Buck Moon falls near the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar, and Muharram in the Islamic calendar.

Get ready to look up! The July evening sky will be graced by the Buck Moon, a spectacular astronomical event with a rich history and deep significance. For centuries, this full moon has represented nature, growth, and the changing seasons.

The Buck Moon in 2025 will be at its fullest on July 11 at 02:06 (UTC). People all over the world can enjoy this amazing sight as it lights up the mid-summer sky.

Why July's Full Moon is called Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States. They called it this because early summer is when buck deer grow new antlers. It is also known as the Thunder Moon due to frequent thunderstorms during this period. Europeans referred to it as the Hay Moon or Mead Moon, as it aligns with haymaking and mead-making.

Deer, elk, moose, and reindeer are all members of the Cervidae family and regrow their antlers annually, so this Moon is a symbol of regrowth and change.

Cultural Significance

The Buck Moon falls near the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar, and Muharram in the Islamic calendar. For Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, this full moon is significant as Guru Purnima, a time for clearing the mind and honouring the guru.

Buck moon - Symbole of growth and prosperity

The Buck Moon offers more than just a pretty sight, it is also a symbol of growth, abundance, and readiness. It signifies the development of antlers on bucks, the gathering of hay by farmers, and the harvesting of herbs by herbalists, all echoing nature's cycles.

Be sure to note July 11, 2025, in your schedule, go outside, and enjoy the rising Buck Moon—a constant reminder of summer's beauty and power.