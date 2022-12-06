Julia Roberts wears dress covered in photos of George Clooney, pays tribute to longtime pal at Kennedy Center Honors

Image via @Moschino Instagram page

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts shocked fans and spectators on Sunday night as she uniquely honoured her good friend George Clooney at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Julia adorned herself with a playful dress covered with photos of George Clooney as she attended the event in Washington DC. George Clooney was recognised for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work at the event.

As for Julia's dress, the actor wore a custom black gown by Moschino which was covered with a print of framed portraits of Clooney taken throughout his career.

READ | Yashoda OTT release date: When, where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer actioner

Moschino shared a photo of Julia on their Instagram page and captioned it saying, "Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was feted Sunday night, the actress wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star."

Julia's photos were also shared by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart which showed the dress from the back. In the caption of the post, Elizabeth thanked creative director Jeremy Scott for helping him bring the unusual concept to life.

READ | Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'

According to a report in Today, Julia's dress had a print of gold-framed photos of Clooney, including a still from their film ER and a photo of him and Julia together, among others.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been good friends for years now. They starred together in 'Oceans 11' and recently in the romantic comedy film 'Ticket to Paradise'.