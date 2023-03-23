'Jugad pro max': Viral video of ‘tree-climbing scooter’ impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you know that the industrialist frequently posts interesting videos. He never fails to recognize intriguing innovation, and his most recent post is also a nod to an out-of-the-box invention. This time, however, Goenka shared a video that isn't quite a jugaad technique but is equally fascinating - a scooter that can scale trees! Don't believe us, watch the clip here:

Interesting innovation - this I won’t call ‘jugaad’!pic.twitter.com/P62k1qNpAX — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 22, 2023



The procedure is described in the video's original caption. The caption of the clip reads, "This ‘scooter’ allows you to ascend a 275ft (84m) tall tree in 30 seconds. This tree-climbing ‘scooter’ can navigate on any straight or slightly bent trees or poles and allows the operator to quickly ascend one,”

The clip, which was shared on March 22, has received over 4 lakh views. Netizens lauded this 'tree-climbing scooter’. Some users also provided suggestions to improve the system's efficiency.



Such innovation is needed for coconut plantation. Now a days it's very difficult to get 'Render'( रेंदेर) coconut plucker, we have to be on mercy of few. — Siddhanath Buyão (@BuyaoSiddhanath) March 22, 2023

Lovely. The Treetotaller March 22, 2023