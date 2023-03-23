Search icon
'Jugad pro max': Viral video of ‘tree-climbing scooter’ impresses internet

This time, however, Goenka shared a video that isn't quite a jugaad technique but is equally fascinating - a scooter that can scale trees!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

'Jugad pro max': Viral video of 'tree-climbing scooter' impresses internet
New Delhi: If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you know that the industrialist frequently posts interesting videos. He never fails to recognize intriguing innovation, and his most recent post is also a nod to an out-of-the-box invention.  This time, however, Goenka shared a video that isn't quite a jugaad technique but is equally fascinating - a scooter that can scale trees! Don't believe us, watch the clip here:


The procedure is described in the video's original caption. The caption of the clip reads, "This ‘scooter’ allows you to ascend a 275ft (84m) tall tree in 30 seconds. This tree-climbing ‘scooter’ can navigate on any straight or slightly bent trees or poles and allows the operator to quickly ascend one,”

The clip, which was shared on March 22, has received over 4 lakh views. Netizens lauded this 'tree-climbing scooter’. Some users also provided suggestions to improve the system's efficiency.


