Jugaadu Dulha! Groom arrives at wedding in THIS unique way, gets trolled by netizens - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are all about grand gestures, decoration, clothes, the venue, etc. In Indian weddings, the groom arrives at the wedding venue with his family (baaraat) sitting on a mare or an elephant if he's feeling too adventurous and some arrive inexpensive cars because it reflects on their social status.

Now, there are multiple videos of weddings gone wrong, funny weddings, etc taking the rounds of the internet but this particular video of a groom arriving on his own on a special vehicle will leave you in shock.

Despite having arranged a mare for his wedding, this groom wanted to enter the wedding venue in a different way and certainly went viral for it. This wedding took place in a village and the groom had his friends carry him on their shoulders and march towards the wedding with kids dancing like crazy as his baaraat.

Take a look at the video:

Anything that seems unusual or funny on social media gets viral and people love to share such videos especially if they are at someone else's expense. It's lockdown and with restrictions, people are looking for outlets to have fun and laugh sitting at home.

Many videos of brides and grooms have gone viral in the past few months where one can see the bride getting drunk, dancing on Haryanvi and Bollywood songs while some grooms are seen run away from their wedding, etc

This video has gone viral - some are making fun of the groom while others are applauding his sense of humour and his jugaad.