Headlines

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

Joy in F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family after tragic skiing accident 10 years ago due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

5-morning exercises for weight loss

6 Korean habits to stay fit, young and healthy

Top 10 quickest WWE Royal Rumble eliminations of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

Karmma Calling trailer: Namrata Sheth is out to take her revenge from '90s Bollywood queen' Raveena Tandon

HomeViral

Viral

Joy in F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family after tragic skiing accident 10 years ago due to...

On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered a life-threatening injury while skiing in the French ski resort of Meribel.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last month, it was the 10th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's skiing accident. On December 29, 2013, Schumacher suffered a life-threatening injury while skiing in the French ski resort of Meribel. Michael Schumacher, a seven time former world champion, suffered severe brain injuries during the accident.

The 54-year-old has been residing privately in Switzerland, and details about his health have been kept confidential. He has not made any public appearance since the accident and there remains speculations about his health. However, there is some good news from the Schumacher household.

According to reports in European Media Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina will get married to her 27-year-old boyfriend Iain Bethke later this year.  According to Sports Illustrated, the wedding ceremony will take at a villa in Majjorca, Spain, purchased by Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in 2017.

Former world champions Sebastian Vettel, who close to Schumacher and his family, recently revealed that the F1 legend 'is not doing well'.Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, however, has revealed that the former F1 driver's family has decided not to make his final health report public due to privacy concerns."It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this,: Damm told German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com.

Damm also stated that Schumacher's family would have come under pressure from the media to release timely health updates, had they released the final health report."But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated 'water level reports' and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped."

"They [the media] could pick up on such a report again and again and as 'and what does it look like now?' one, two, three months or years after the message," he added. "If we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-disclosure," he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Meet woman, an IIM graduate who became CA at 21, quit job to start small outlet in 2021; now earns Rs 4.5 crore monthly

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 3255 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE