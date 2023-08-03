Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

HomeViral

Viral

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

A recent viral video shows a heated verbal exchange between two women inside a metro coach, sparking debate and speculation online about the cause of the altercation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The Delhi metro, once a bustling hub of commuter activity, has now taken on a new and unexpected role as a focal point for a variety of unusual incidents. Recent times have seen a surge in videos capturing unconventional behaviors within the confines of the metro system. From impromptu dance performances to couples displaying public affection, and even physical altercations, the metro has become a stage for a diverse range of human interactions that both entertain and raise eyebrows.

Adding to this growing trend is a recent viral video that has taken the internet by storm. The video features a heated verbal exchange between two women inside a metro coach.  The clip, which has garnered significant attention, has been divided into two segments for ease of sharing and viewing. Suyash Chaudhary, a user on Instagram, uploaded these segments, making them accessible to a wide online audience.

 

The video captures a highly charged moment, with the two women engaged in a heated exchange of words. However, the actual reason behind their altercation remains ambiguous, leaving viewers to speculate on what could have triggered such an emotional outburst.

The video has sparked a lively debate online, with people expressing their astonishment and concern over how the Delhi metro has become a hub for such activities. The reactions from various users on social media platforms shed light on the diverse range of opinions surrounding the incident.

One user seemed to recognize the location, as they wrote, "Pakki baat ye Red line Delhi metro hai..." 

Another user expressed their bewilderment, stating, "Kya hi hora hai aajkal metro mein," which translates to "What is happening in the metro these days?"

A third user adopted a somewhat sarcastic tone, commenting, "Hahaha savage aunty," 

On a more serious note, a fourth user expressed concern for one of the women in the video, remarking, "This lady needs immediate medical help." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE