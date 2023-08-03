'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

A recent viral video shows a heated verbal exchange between two women inside a metro coach, sparking debate and speculation online about the cause of the altercation.

New Delhi: The Delhi metro, once a bustling hub of commuter activity, has now taken on a new and unexpected role as a focal point for a variety of unusual incidents. Recent times have seen a surge in videos capturing unconventional behaviors within the confines of the metro system. From impromptu dance performances to couples displaying public affection, and even physical altercations, the metro has become a stage for a diverse range of human interactions that both entertain and raise eyebrows.

Adding to this growing trend is a recent viral video that has taken the internet by storm. The video features a heated verbal exchange between two women inside a metro coach. The clip, which has garnered significant attention, has been divided into two segments for ease of sharing and viewing. Suyash Chaudhary, a user on Instagram, uploaded these segments, making them accessible to a wide online audience.

The video captures a highly charged moment, with the two women engaged in a heated exchange of words. However, the actual reason behind their altercation remains ambiguous, leaving viewers to speculate on what could have triggered such an emotional outburst.

The video has sparked a lively debate online, with people expressing their astonishment and concern over how the Delhi metro has become a hub for such activities. The reactions from various users on social media platforms shed light on the diverse range of opinions surrounding the incident.

One user seemed to recognize the location, as they wrote, "Pakki baat ye Red line Delhi metro hai..."

Another user expressed their bewilderment, stating, "Kya hi hora hai aajkal metro mein," which translates to "What is happening in the metro these days?"

A third user adopted a somewhat sarcastic tone, commenting, "Hahaha savage aunty,"

On a more serious note, a fourth user expressed concern for one of the women in the video, remarking, "This lady needs immediate medical help."