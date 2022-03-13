Johnny Lever’s reaction after trying Wasabi for the first time will leave you in splits – WATCH

In his most recent video, the 64-year-old comic Johnny Lever tries for the first time the Japanese paste wasabi in a Mumbai eatery. His retort had netizens in stitches, and it quickly went viral.

Johny Lever is seen in the video dining with his family. His family decided to videotape the moment they forced him try wasabi for the first time. He then uses his fork to try a small amount of wasabi. The intense wasabi flavour hits him very immediately, and he appears to be aware of the spice. After that, someone tells him it's called wasabi, and he nods, still reeling from the taste test.

“Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

His daughter, Jamie Lever, on the other hand, is creating a name for herself in the comedy world. She debuted in 2012 and has since participated in a number of shows, including 'Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' She is a complete entertainer who has proved her ability time and time again.

Jamie's impersonations of Rakhi Sawant, Kangana Ranaut, and Sonam Kapoor also garnered her a lot of fans. On social media, the video had gone viral. She is frequently seen on Instagram doing amusing videos with her brother Jessey Lever.

While Jamie Lever is making significant progress in the comedy profession, she hasn't had an easy road. During an interview with ETimes, she discussed how her father, Johnny Lever, groomed her for the industry and made her tough enough to compete in the real world.