Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

This happened during a service to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, with Biden being accompanied by Trump and Harris

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden was seen wearing a ‘Trump 2024’ hat during a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2024. The image, which spread like wildfire, has generated much controversy as to its meaning in the light of the approaching presidential election.



This happened during a service to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, with Biden being accompanied by Trump and Harris. It was to pay tribute to the victims and to commemorate the spirit of unity that ensued after the attacks. Nevertheless, the fact that Biden wore a hat with the logo of his political opponent has caused controversy, and people began to wonder whether it was a deliberate action on his part.



The White House’s spokesman, Andrew Bates, spoke on the issue, stating that it was not planned for Biden to wear the hat, but he did it to encourage unity.



As reported by Bates, Biden had offered a hat to a Trump supporter who was in the event, and in a jovial manner, the man told Biden that the president should wear a Trump cap as well. Biden briefly complied, a moment that was photographed and later posted on social media platforms.

The Trump campaign was quick to respond to the moment, and the War Room account sarcastically commented on Biden hat-wearing, stating that he was wearing a Trump 2024 hat due to Harris’s performance in the previous night’s debate. As many observers had pointed out, Harris had essentially called Trump out, and how the Trump campaign wants to portray Biden’s actions as signs of weakness or confusion is clear.



At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.



As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

This incident comes at a time when the presidential election is around the corner, making the already charged political atmosphere even more tense.