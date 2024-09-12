Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

HomeViral

Viral

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

This happened during a service to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, with Biden being accompanied by Trump and Harris

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden was seen wearing a ‘Trump 2024’ hat during a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2024. The image, which spread like wildfire, has generated much controversy as to its meaning in the light of the approaching presidential election.

This happened during a service to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, with Biden being accompanied by Trump and Harris. It was to pay tribute to the victims and to commemorate the spirit of unity that ensued after the attacks. Nevertheless, the fact that Biden wore a hat with the logo of his political opponent has caused controversy, and people began to wonder whether it was a deliberate action on his part.

The White House’s spokesman, Andrew Bates, spoke on the issue, stating that it was not planned for Biden to wear the hat, but he did it to encourage unity.

As reported by Bates, Biden had offered a hat to a Trump supporter who was in the event, and in a jovial manner, the man told Biden that the president should wear a Trump cap as well. Biden briefly complied, a moment that was photographed and later posted on social media platforms.

The Trump campaign was quick to respond to the moment, and the War Room account sarcastically commented on Biden hat-wearing, stating that he was wearing a Trump 2024 hat due to Harris’s performance in the previous night’s debate. As many observers had pointed out, Harris had essentially called Trump out, and how the Trump campaign wants to portray Biden’s actions as signs of weakness or confusion is clear.
 

This incident comes at a time when the presidential election is around the corner, making the already charged political atmosphere even more tense.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement