Rags to riches, this phrase has proved real for a man who went from jobless to millionaire. The man starred in a reality show that changed his own reality. Jimmy Donaldson, aka, MrBeast, hosted a reality show on Amazon Prime Video which saw 1,000 contestants participating in a contest for a USD 10 million grand prize. The show had its first season on the OTT platform, the first winner of which was Jeffrey Allen.

Allen was not only facing unemployment but also personal issues regarding his son fighting with a rare brain disease. Talking with People magazine, he said, “I applied for it, but I didn't really tell anybody until I knew I got in. So, it was a secret I kept… I don't wanna get anybody's hopes up and I don't want my wife to start planning what life's gonna be like with me gone for a handful of weeks. So, I waited until I got in before I told them.”

Jeffrey Allen on joining Beast Game

“It’s a blessing to win $10 million and have 10 million eyes from all over the world on you and hear about my son’s rare brain disease. But also, it’s a little daunting,” Allen told Fortune. Talking about why he joined Beasts Game, he said, “My ultimate aim for joining Beast Games was to have a platform to talk about my son—Lucas’s rare brain disease.” Allen received the price money only after the Beast Games was released. He shifted a major portion of the prize money into the US treasuries cash reserve, according to Fortune. Using this money to provide his son with long-time support, he established a trust that finances people with special needs.

He took out USD 200,00 in charity to fund research for creatine transporter deficiency (CTD), a rare brain disease that affected his son’s brain development.

“His goals are pretty clear, that he wants to stand up all his money. He wants to be able to grow and invest that over time so that he could create impact as much as possible within the research,” Allen’s financial advisor Emmy Sakulrompochai told Fortune.

“I realised, wait, I’m this far, I can also win this thing. I got the best of both worlds, and it’s crazy to even think back to it,” Jeffrey added.