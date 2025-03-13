A job seeker took to Reddit to share a frustrating experience he had with a manufacturing company when he went there for an interview. He alleged that the interviewer cut the interview short after he refused to answer a "personal question" about his dad's workplace.

The candidate, named Mick, said that he had been invited for an in-person interview after he cracked the initial selection test. He arrived 30 minutes early for the interview scheduled at 9 a.m. Despite this, he was made to wait for over an hour without an explanation or apology. "No explanation, no apology. Just waiting", he wrote in a Reddit post.

As the interview began, the HR representative attended two phone calls in front of him without even acknowledging his presence. Next, she questioned his surname during the interview round, Mick alleges.

The HR representative went on to ask a personal question about his father's workplace, which Mick turned down. "What does your father do for a living?” He answered that his father worked at an electronics company.

However, she pressed him further, asking, "Where exactly does he work?” To this, Mick replied, "I’m sorry ma’am, but I’d rather not answer that. It’s a private matter.”

“Then we can’t continue this interview", she responded.

The post garnered attention in no time, with users expressing their disappointment over unprofessional practices.

Here's how netizens reacted

"This is beyond unprofessional. Wasting your time, playing on her phone, and then acting like your father’s job is a dealbreaker? You dodged a bullet", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "The fact that she made you wait an hour and then pulled this nonsense tells you everything you need to know about the company.”