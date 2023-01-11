'Jo bhi mujhe..': Suryakumar Yadav interviews Virat Kohli, reaction goes viral, WATCH (Photo: Screengrab from video tweeted by BCCI)

India batting heavyweight Virat Kohli began 2023 with a stunning century in the first ODI between India vs Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After a stunning performance in the match, Kohli caught up with Suryakumar Yadav for a post-match interview. Suryakumar also expressed his gratitude as he got the opportunity to interview the legendary Indian batter.

A video of the interview has been shared by the BCCI on Twitter. In the video, Suryakumar mentioned how Kohli started off the new year from where he had left off in 2022.

Earlier, it was Kohli who had interviewed Suryakumar and now it's the other way around. At the beginning of the video, Suryakumar said, "You had interviewed me in the Asia Cup and in this new year, I am getting the opportunity to interview you. Thank you to whosoever gave me this opportunity."

After this, Kohli said, "When I came back relaxed for the Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice. I started enjoying training again. Which is how I have always played my cricket. What I will say is that if you feel a little bit of desperation, always take two steps back, rather than pushing more and more. Because then things will start to go away from you."

Watch the video here:

Of mutual admiration dealing with expectations & starting the year with a glorious



A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli By @ameyatilak



Full interview TeamIndia INDvSLhttps://t.co/VVfjt19zRM pic.twitter.com/StExnar1V1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

In the first ODI of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka, Kohli attained new heights in his cricketing career, having scored his 45th ODI ton. It was also the 20th ODI ton for the 33-year-old batter, matching Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Kohli has moved up two spots to 6th in the ICC Men`s ODI Player Rankings. He scored a brilliant 113 off 87 balls. He will be next seen playing in the second ODI against the Lankans on Thursday.