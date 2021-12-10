JNU security guard grooves to THIS Sanjay Dutt song, mesmerises netizens - WATCH viral video

India is a huge pool of talented beings and over the last couple of years, the internet has become a place where you can post things and showcase your talent. The thing about social media is that if you genuinely have talent, then you will be appreciated no matter what you do or where you come from.

Recently, a guard of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi went viral over his dancing skills. The man was seen dancing in his security uniform to the hit Bollywood number, 'Julie Julie'.

As he dances matching the beats of the song and with perfect rhythm, people around him are also seen grooving with him. The clip seems to be shot near the JNU campus area, particularly the university's dance hall. One of the students is also seen joining him in his dance.

The video was posted on a Twitter page named 'JNU Round Table' along with the caption, "The Art of an artist never dies!!!!…. Dance of JNU security guard ji."

Take a look at the video:

The song belongs to a popular 1980s Bollywood film 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se' starring Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Govinda.

The video has unbelievably gone viral and netizens are loving the man's moves. As comments pour over his amazing dance moves, people are also appreciating the free culture of the JNU campus that has time and again allowed people to express themselves in any way possible.