JK House: India’s second most costliest house, its price, owner, location and other details

File photo

India is home to around 150 billionaires and it would not be wrong to know that India’s super wealthy know how to earn money and lead a lavish lifestyle.

The super-rich like to live in luxurious homes and they do no mind spending huge amount of money for this. In India, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani is the owner of the most expensive home ‘Antillia’. In this article we will talk about businessman Gautam Singhania, who owns the second most expensive home in the country.

Gautam Singhania lives in JK House, which is located on Altamount Road in Mumbai. The estimated price of this luxurious residential apartment, owned by the chairman of Raymond Group, is a whopping Rs 6,000 crores.

The height of JK House is 145 meters and it is the second-tallest private building in India. JK House is a 30-storey building with well-furnished residential space, two swimming pools. It has five floors of reserved parking and a helipad too.

JK House has a spa, a gym, home theatre and several other luxurious facilities. The upper floors of JK House are divided into residential units where the Singhania family lives.

The Singhania family is the proud owner of The Raymond Group, one of the biggest suppliers of suit fabric and textiles in the world. The JK House has a museum too which contains memorabilia from the fabric business.