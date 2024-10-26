The JioHotstar.com domain has been sold to siblings from Dubai, who aim to support a young developer while promoting kindness.

Controversy Over JioHotstar.com Domain Takes a New Twist

The ongoing saga surrounding the JioHotstar.com domain has recently taken an unexpected turn. Initially acquired by an anonymous app developer from Delhi, the domain has now seemingly been sold to two young siblings residing in Dubai. This twist has sparked renewed interest and questions regarding the future of this domain, particularly in the context of the recent merger between JioCinema and Hotstar.

The controversy began when the domain JioHotstar.com appeared to be the most logical choice for a combined streaming platform after the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and Viacom18, which is a part of Reliance Industries. However, an astute app developer secured the domain in 2023, anticipating that such a merger would eventually occur. This foresight has now put him in a challenging position.

In a bold move, the developer reached out to Reliance, requesting over ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000) to sell the domain back to them. His stated intention for the money was to fund his executive MBA studies at Cambridge University in the UK. However, in a surprising response, Reliance denied his request and indicated that legal action was being considered against him for allegedly infringing on the company's trademark.

Fast forward to Saturday, and visitors to JioHotstar.com were greeted by a fresh landing page featuring two new faces: Jainam and Jivika, the Dubai-based siblings who have now taken ownership of the domain. According to their official website, Jainam is 13 years old, while Jivika is just 3 years old. Their unexpected involvement in this matter has captivated many, raising eyebrows about how such young children could navigate a situation involving a domain that has significant commercial implications.

In a letter addressed to the public on their website, Jainam and Jivika explained their motivations for purchasing the JioHotstar domain. They stated that they acquired the domain to “support a young software developer from Delhi.” They described their recent journey, which included a 50-day trip to India during their summer holidays, where they aimed to connect with children from different backgrounds, share their love for learning, and inspire their peers to dream big.

The letter highlights their commitment to spreading kindness and positivity, emphasizing that age should not be a barrier to making a difference. Throughout their journey in India, they forged new friendships and shared valuable life lessons, teaching children not just about academics but also about setting ambitious goals.

The siblings mentioned that their journey was fueled by the generosity they received during their travels, which included gifts, blessings, and small donations. Upon returning to Dubai, they decided to use a portion of the money collected to purchase the JioHotstar domain, intending to benefit the young developer from Delhi.

Their mission doesn’t end here; Jainam and Jivika aim to inspire others through their platform. They have created a YouTube channel where they share DIY content centered around toys and games, engaging with a wider audience. Furthermore, they have established the Jainam Jivika Foundation, an NGO registered under their names, with directors Kantilal Shankarlal Jain and Shobha Kantilal Jain.

As of now, Reliance Industries has not released any official statement regarding the new owners of JioHotstar.com or the ongoing situation. With Jainam and Jivika’s unique involvement, the story continues to unfold, leaving many curious about what lies ahead for the domain and the young siblings' future endeavors. The merger of streaming services, coupled with the actions of these young changemakers, paints a fascinating picture of how ambition and kindness can intersect in unexpected ways.