Reliance Jio offers a free JioHotstar subscription to select users after merging Disney+ Hotstar, with eligibility for existing Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and Jio broadband users.

Reliance Jio, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is offering a complimentary subscription to its newly launched OTT platform, JioHotstar, for select users. This offer comes after the merger of Walt Disney’s Disney+ Hotstar with Jio in November last year, which resulted in the creation of a new streaming service under the name JioHotstar.

Following the merger, Jio-Disney's joint venture introduced various subscription plans for entertainment content on its new platform, Jiostar.com. However, some users are eligible to continue enjoying their existing subscription for free under specific conditions.

Who Will Get a Free JioHotstar Subscription?

Jio has announced that certain users will get a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, meaning they won’t have to pay extra to continue their access to premium content. This applies to:

Disney+ Hotstar Subscribers:

Users who already have an active Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be migrated to JioHotstar.

Their existing plan duration will continue on the new platform. For example, if a user had one month left on their Disney+ Hotstar plan, they will receive access to JioHotstar for the remaining period.

JioCinema Premium Users:

Those who have an active monthly or yearly JioCinema subscription will also get free access to JioHotstar. Their plan will now work with Jio’s new OTT platform without extra charges.

Jio Mobile & Broadband Users:

If a Jio user has an active Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema Premium plan as part of their mobile or broadband package, they will get complimentary access to JioHotstar.

How to Check If You Are Eligible?

To find out if you qualify for free access, follow these steps:

Download the JioHotstar app on your Android or iOS device.

Log in using your registered mobile number or email address.

If you already have an active subscription to Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema, you will automatically get access to JioHotstar.



No More Auto-Charging for JioCinema

Jio has also announced that it will stop auto-charging users for JioCinema services once their plan expires. This means that after the complimentary period ends, users will have to manually purchase a new JioHotstar subscription to continue watching premium content.

This move aims to make the transition easier for existing subscribers and attract more users to JioHotstar’s entertainment offerings.