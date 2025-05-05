Jio’s Rs 1748 recharge plan offers 336 days of validity with unlimited calls, 3600 SMS, and free access to JioTV and JioAI Cloud, making it ideal for users who want a...

If you're a Jio user searching for an affordable recharge plan that offers long validity and useful benefits, then there's good news for you. Reliance Jio, one of India’s largest telecom companies, offers various plans for its users across all price ranges. However, not every user knows about some of Jio’s most cost-effective plans. One such plan provides nearly a year-long validity without heavy daily charges — perfect for those who don’t use much data but want to keep their number active.

What is Jio’s 11-Month Plan?

Jio is offering a special recharge plan priced at Rs 1748 that comes with a long validity of 336 days — that’s approximately 11 months. The biggest benefit of this plan is that it frees users from the hassle of monthly recharges. If we break down the cost, this plan comes down to just Rs 5 per day, making it one of the cheapest long-validity plans in the market.

What Benefits Does the Rs 1748 Plan Offer?

Here’s what users get with this recharge:

Validity: 336 days

Unlimited Calling: Talk without limits to any network across India

Free SMS: A total of 3600 SMS throughout the plan’s duration

Free Services: Access to JioTV and JioAI Cloud for entertainment and storage needs

No Data: It’s important to note that this plan does not include mobile data

So, this plan is mainly beneficial for users who don’t rely heavily on mobile internet but need calling and basic services.

Who Should Opt for This Plan?

This plan is ideal for:

People who use their phones mainly for calls and SMS

Users who want to keep their number active without frequent recharges

Elderly people or basic phone users with limited data usage

Those who have a second SIM they want to maintain at a low cost

With this plan, you not only avoid the stress of recharging every month, but your number stays active for nearly a year — making it a budget-friendly and convenient option.