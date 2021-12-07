Jilted lover forcefully puts sindoor on bride's forehead during her wedding - WATCH viral video

The family decided to go ahead with the wedding even after the bride tried to make them understand about her then-boyfriend.

Wedding season in India is in full swing right now as a result of which many videos from wedding ceremonies have been going viral on social media. Weddings are celebrated like festivals in India and sometimes are no less than a Bollywood film.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on December 1 where a jilted lover reached the wedding of his 'ex-girlfriend' and groom and forcefully applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead in front of all wedding guests.

Reports state that the bride's lover reached the venue as the couple was exchanging the varmala (garland). The lover hid his face behind a mask and later climbed the stage and took out sindoor from his pocket and forcibly applied it on the bride's forehead, leaving everyone shocked.

The video of the incident is currently being shared online on social media and is going viral.

Watch the viral video here.

According to a report in News18, the man was later identified as the bride's ex-boyfriend who was not present in the city when the wedding was finalised. He was out of town for work when the bride's family members fixed her marriage with another man.

The family decided to go ahead with the wedding even after the bride tried to make them understand about her then-boyfriend. After the lover heard the news of the wedding he traveled back, just in time, for the wedding and try to stop it.

Police were later called to the wedding venue to take the jilted lover away. The following day, the girl was married to the groom selected by her family, and the ex-lover was sent home.