Jilted lover forcefully puts sindoor on bride's forehead during her wedding - WATCH viral video

Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Monsoon Mayhem: Nine Die As Flood Likely In Gujarat; Central Forces Deployed, Alert Issued

Ashes 2023: Here's why Moeen Ali is applying spray on bowling hand, fined 25% of match fee

PM Modi takes stock of rainfall across India, Himachal Pradesh flood & more | DNA News Wrap, July 10

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

HomeViral

india

Jilted lover forcefully puts sindoor on bride's forehead during her wedding - WATCH viral video

The family decided to go ahead with the wedding even after the bride tried to make them understand about her then-boyfriend.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wedding season in India is in full swing right now as a result of which many videos from wedding ceremonies have been going viral on social media. Weddings are celebrated like festivals in India and sometimes are no less than a Bollywood film.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on December 1 where a jilted lover reached the wedding of his 'ex-girlfriend' and groom and forcefully applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead in front of all wedding guests.

Reports state that the bride's lover reached the venue as the couple was exchanging the varmala (garland). The lover hid his face behind a mask and later climbed the stage and took out sindoor from his pocket and forcibly applied it on the bride's forehead, leaving everyone shocked. 

The video of the incident is currently being shared online on social media and is going viral. 

Watch the viral video here. 

According to a report in News18, the man was later identified as the bride's ex-boyfriend who was not present in the city when the wedding was finalised. He was out of town for work when the bride's family members fixed her marriage with another man. 

The family decided to go ahead with the wedding even after the bride tried to make them understand about her then-boyfriend. After the lover heard the news of the wedding he traveled back, just in time, for the wedding and try to stop it. 

Police were later called to the wedding venue to take the jilted lover away. The following day, the girl was married to the groom selected by her family, and the ex-lover was sent home.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE