A heartwarming and hilarious video of an Indian wife testing her Korean husband’s Hindi knowledge has taken the internet by storm. Content creator Neha Arora shared the clip on her Instagram, showcasing a light-hearted exchange with her husband, Jongsoo Lee, as they navigate through a fun cultural challenge.

In the viral video, Neha asks Lee to identify everyday objects in Hindi while holding their baby. The results are both endearing and comical. Lee impressively identifies a spoon as “chammach” but gets creative when shown a picture of slippers, calling it “thappad with chappal.” Neha's laughter-filled reaction adds to the charm of the video.

The fun continues when Lee is shown a picture of a mosquito, and he confidently calls it "macchar," adding a playful jab at Neha, saying, “She is like you na, macchar.” Each response reflects Lee’s wit and his growing grasp of Hindi.

The video has garnered over a million views, with netizens flooding the comments with admiration for Lee’s efforts and humour. One user wrote, “Jiju is pro!” while another commented, “Only a Korean boy can fix me now!” Many praised his accent and creativity, making the video a wholesome favourite online.