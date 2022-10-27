‘Jijaji UK ke PM ban gaye’: Desi Twitter flooded with memes over Britain PM Rishi Sunak’s Infosys connection

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Tory MP Rishi Sunak made history earlier this week by becoming the first person of Indian origin to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but this is not the only thing that sets him apart from all the other Britain PMs in history.

Assuming the post of the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has become the richest ever person to hold office and occupy 10 Downing Street as the PM. Sunak and his wife’s combined wealth is estimated at around USD 1 billion, as per reports.

The majority of the wealth owned by the Sunak family is associated with the UK PM’s wife, Akshata Murthy. Murthy is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and owns a 0.97 percent stake in the company, which is valued at around USD 715 million.

Desi Twitter was left overjoyed after the UK got its first Indian-origin and Asian Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak, but also flooded the social media website with hilarious memes, many of them related to his connection to Narayana Murthy and Infosys.

Here are some of the most hilarious Infosys memes on UK PM Rishi Sunak –

Indians are so good at creating relationship out of thin air. Was talking to one of my friend who works at @RishiSunak — Junaiz (@iamjunaiz) October 25, 2022

BREAKING: Infosys acquires Britain; not by law but by "in law"!



via: WhatsApp — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 26, 2022

Engineers asking Rishi Sunak to give job in Infosys UK pic.twitter.com/MZ8g605G0s October 24, 2022

Leaked footage of Infosys employees arriving in Britain#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/g52Exc353r — Elon Mast (@clumsyninja0905) October 27, 2022

You gave us East India Company. We give you, Infosys. — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedxali) October 24, 2022

The new Infosys HQ is an architectural marvel pic.twitter.com/biCMg9afot — peeleraja (@peeleraja) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, father-in-law Narayana Murthy congratulated Rishi Sunak on his win in the UK PM election, wishing him well in his success. Murthy said, “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Rishi Sunak was appointed as the PM of Britain after his predecessor Liz Truss had stepped down from the post in the midst of the extreme economic crisis that hit the United Kingdom. Sunak, in his first address, promised to “reverse the mistakes” made by Truss during her tenure.

