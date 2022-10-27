Search icon
‘Jijaji UK ke PM ban gaye’: Desi Twitter flooded with memes over Britain PM Rishi Sunak’s Infosys connection

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s connection Infosys connection has made him the richest Prime Minister in the history of Britain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Tory MP Rishi Sunak made history earlier this week by becoming the first person of Indian origin to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but this is not the only thing that sets him apart from all the other Britain PMs in history.

Assuming the post of the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has become the richest ever person to hold office and occupy 10 Downing Street as the PM. Sunak and his wife’s combined wealth is estimated at around USD 1 billion, as per reports.

The majority of the wealth owned by the Sunak family is associated with the UK PM’s wife, Akshata Murthy. Murthy is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and owns a 0.97 percent stake in the company, which is valued at around USD 715 million.

Desi Twitter was left overjoyed after the UK got its first Indian-origin and Asian Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak, but also flooded the social media website with hilarious memes, many of them related to his connection to Narayana Murthy and Infosys.

Here are some of the most hilarious Infosys memes on UK PM Rishi Sunak –

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, father-in-law Narayana Murthy congratulated Rishi Sunak on his win in the UK PM election, wishing him well in his success. Murthy said, “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Rishi Sunak was appointed as the PM of Britain after his predecessor Liz Truss had stepped down from the post in the midst of the extreme economic crisis that hit the United Kingdom. Sunak, in his first address, promised to “reverse the mistakes” made by Truss during her tenure.

READ | Rishi Sunak will be Britain's first Indian-origin PM: 8 points highlighting his Bhagavad Gita and India connection

