Jija-saali ka anokha dance! Sister-in-law grooves on popular Bollywood song with jijaji - WATCH viral video

Whether it is in films or real life, the relationship between a saali (sister-in-law) and jiju (brother-in-law) is always special. Saalies are always pampered by their jijaji and are also a step ahead when they want to pull their leg. Therefore, the relationship between a jija and a saali is extraordinary as he is also the first to step ahead to defend his dear sister-in-law.

One such video is currently going viral on social media, accurately showing the bittersweet relationship between a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the woman can be seen dancing on the popular Bollywood song 'Kyun aage peeche dolte ho'. The woman is accompanied by none other than her jijaji while dancing. Wearing a mauve saree, the woman can be seen dancing like no one's watching on the song. While her jijaji is a little shy and hesitant at first, he too later joins his saali with a few dance steps of his own.

With perfect expressions, the saali dances gracefully and this video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Bold Meera Swag who wrote, "Mere pyare jiju." The video is being heavily praised on social media as netizens can't help but adore the jija-saali jodi.

One user commented, "Aapke jiju...mast hai meeru ji", while another wrote, "So beautiful." Seems like the woman in the video is already an exceptional dancer as her Instagram page is full of her dance videos which have gained her thousands of followers on the social media platform.