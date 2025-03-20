In the series of photos, RJ Mahvash can be seen dressed in a long white t-shirt dress embellished with red hearts. But, what has caught everyone's eye is RJ Mahvash's cryptic caption, especially amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

Rumours surrounding the nature of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship have been gaining momentum ever since the Indian cricketer's divorce was finalised with Dhanashree Verma. Now, after reports of Yuzvendra Chahal agreeing to pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.5 crore as permanent alimony, a cryptic post by RJ Mahvash is going viral on social media.

In the series of photos, RJ Mahvash can be seen dressed in a long white t-shirt dress embellished with red hearts. But, what has caught everyone's eye is RJ Mahvash's cryptic caption, especially amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash captioned her photo saying, "Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain…" (Far from lies, greed, and deceit… Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror).

The post went super viral after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chahal liked it almost instantly. Netizens also quickly pointed it out in the comment section. One user wrote, "Chahal liked in 10 seconds," while another said, "Chahal bhaiya ka IPL me comeback dekho ab" (Watch Chahal’s comeback in IPL now).

A third user commented, "Chahal bhai neh auto like on kr rakha hai kya" (Has Chahal activated the auto like button)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who got married in 2020, have been living separately for more than a year now. Their divorce is expected to be finalised today, just two days before Chahal begins his campaign for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 18th edition.