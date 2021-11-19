'Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chaiye': Social media reacts over PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the repealing the three controversial farm laws that had caused huge farmers' protests across the nation for more than a year.

PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let`s start afresh."

He further said that the laws will be repealed in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister also apologized to the countrymen and said, "Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers."

Social media abounds in reactions from far and wide over PM Modi and his government's big decision.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions here:

The government has decided to repeal all the three Farm Laws: PM

Modi#FarmLaws#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/UWC8wOxxDU — Pradeep Singh (@Pradeep16930865) November 19, 2021

PM Modi said that is the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev and it is not the time to blame anyone."Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation`s dreams can be realised."He also announced the formation of a committee to promote zero budgeting based agriculture, to change crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent."

(With agency inputs)



