Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train

A shocking video of two minors performing dangerous and life-threatening stunts on a moving freight train in Jharkhand is going viral on social media. In the clip, these teenagers can be seen jumping from one coach of the train to another. They are also seen hanging from the sides of the coach and posing for the camera. Reportedly, these teenagers were there with the intention of stealing tonnes of coal from the train on the Lalmatia-Farakka MGR railway line.

Their stunt seems to be inspired by the 2014 film Gunday starring Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. However, this is not the first time such an incident has happened. Thieves often stop a coal-laden freight train by climbing on it, cutting the vacuum and spilling the coal. The video, which has now gone viral, has raised deep concerns over minors performing such dangerous stunts.

Netizens react

Minors often fall prey to accidents by risking their lives for likes and views. The viral video has been flooded with reactions from social media users and they have expressed concern over such incidents. One user called them "Vikran and Bala". Another said, "The next Milkha Singh." A third user wrote, "They have to do everything for their stomach, tell the government to give them Rs 10,000 a month." A fourth user commented, "Kohinoor is hidden in coal."

