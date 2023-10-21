Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

In a heartwarming and unconventional response to alleged abuse, a Jharkhand father organizes a celebratory homecoming for his daughter.

In a heartwarming and unconventional response to allegations of abuse and harassment suffered by his daughter, a father in Jharkhand orchestrated a grand homecoming ceremony, complete with a "baraat," music, and fireworks. Prem Gupta, the father in question, went above and beyond to welcome his married daughter, Sakshi, back into their family fold after she endured what she claims was mistreatment by her husband and in-laws.

A video shared on Facebook, which has garnered widespread attention, captures the moment when Gupta and his daughter left her marital home amidst a joyous crowd of dancing relatives and friends. The emotional message conveyed in Gupta's Facebook post resonates deeply: "People often celebrate their daughters' weddings with great ambition and fanfare. However, when circumstances take a wrong turn or the marriage becomes untenable, it is equally important to bring your daughter back home with the respect and dignity she deserves because daughters are incredibly precious."

Sakshi Gupta had tied the knot with Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022. Her husband, Sachin Kumar, who works as an assistant engineer at Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Company, resides in Ranchi.

Mr. Gupta alleges that not long after the wedding, Kumar and his parents subjected Sakshi to harassment, including abuse and eviction from their shared residence. Further complicating matters, Sakshi discovered that her husband had been married twice before and had concealed this fact from her.

Initially, Sakshi made efforts to save her marriage and resolve the issues she was facing. However, after enduring persistent harassment from her husband and in-laws, she decided to leave the marital home.

In a powerful display of support for his daughter, Prem Gupta organized a grand "baraat," a traditional wedding procession, symbolizing Sakshi's return to her parental home. It is worth noting that Sakshi has subsequently initiated divorce proceedings.

This extraordinary response to a challenging situation is a testament to the enduring love and unwavering commitment of a father to his daughter's well-being.