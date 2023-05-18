Jhansi bride attends college exam in her wedding attire, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Weddings in India are typically marked on an auspicious date chosen by the family elders after consulting with a priest. A bride from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi had to do the impossible when her wedding day collided with the day she was supposed to give her Sociology exam. Recently, a video of Krishna Rajput went viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen attending her exam in her bridal attire, as the exam and her wedding were scheduled for the same day. The incident was recorded and shared online. It has gone viral on social media sites, as expected, and has earned thundering praise from netizens.

Talking with the media, newlywed Krishna Rajput said “My wedding is important and so are the examinations. My ‘vidai’ will be after I write my exam,”

Earlier, a bride came for her practical exam in her wedding gown, complete with lab coat and stethoscope around her neck. The video shows a bride named Shree Lekshmi Anil, a student at Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy, dressed in a brilliant yellow saree and heavy bridal accessories. As she enters the classroom, she waves to the other students, who respond with laughter and shouts.

