Jeff Bezos offers Amazon employees up to Rs 4 lakh to resign; here's why

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

Dals or pulses to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

5 Indian billionaires choosing village life over cities

7 ways over-hydration can cause water toxicity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

HomeViral

Viral

Jeff Bezos offers Amazon employees up to Rs 4 lakh to resign; here's why

Amazon's unconventional employee retention strategy involved offering substantial sums, up to Rs 4 lakh, for workers to voluntarily resign. This "Pay to Quit" program aimed to keep committed staff.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last year, the global tech titan Amazon sent shockwaves through the industry as it bid farewell to 18,000 employees spanning various divisions. This was just the beginning. Reports emerged this year revealing the e-commerce juggernaut's decision to offload some of its office spaces, followed by another wave of layoffs affecting an additional 9,000 individuals in March.

Surprisingly, there was a time when the pioneering force behind Amazon, the enigmatic Jeff Bezos, offered a unique proposition to the workforce: a handsome sum of up to Rs 4 lakh to voluntarily part ways with the company. This move, known as the "Pay to Quit" program, aimed to sift out the truly dedicated from those who might be eyeing the exit door.

According to insights from Moneycontrol, in 2014, Bezos kickstarted this initiative, providing employees the option to take home up to USD 5,000 (roughly Rs 4.1 lakh). His annual letter to shareholders shed light on the strategy, with Bezos underlining, "Once a year, we offer to pay our associates to quit." He emphasized the increasing sum over the years, starting from $2,000 and climbing up to $5,000, with the bold header, "Please Don’t Take This Offer," signaling the company's desire to retain its talent.

Bezos elaborated on his rationale, emphasizing the significance of allowing employees to reflect on their true aspirations. "In the long run, an employee staying somewhere they don’t want to be isn’t healthy for the employee or the company," he emphasized.

In a recent turn of events, an ex-Amazon employee made headlines by choosing to bid adieu to the corporate giant instead of uprooting his life for a cross-country move to retain his position. Penning an exclusive for Business Insider, the former employee, based in New York, recounted his journey and expressed contentment despite a considerable pay cut.

The individual shared how the prospect of relocating to Seattle, following a request from the company in June, didn't align with his vision, especially after acquiring his dream property. He also disclosed that his role was initially designed to function remotely.

Despite attempts to negotiate and inquire about relocation support, he was met with silence. Ultimately, he made the challenging decision to resign, relinquishing unvested stocks worth $203,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore). Presently, the former Amazonian has joined forces with another ex-Amazon employee at a startup, where his current salary is on par with his previous one, albeit without Amazon's stock options.

Responding to the employee's account, Amazon's spokesperson Brad Glasser addressed the matter, noting that the company couldn't independently verify the specifics, emphasizing that a single anecdote couldn't fully characterize a company as expansive as Amazon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

Three teams, three days, one spot: Who will face India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal?

Bigg Boss 17: These 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra nominated for this week

Delhi Air Pollution: Despite GRAP stage IV curbs, polluting vehicles entering capital, says Transport Minister Gahlot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE