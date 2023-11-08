Jeff Bezos offers Amazon employees up to Rs 4 lakh to resign; here's why

Amazon's unconventional employee retention strategy involved offering substantial sums, up to Rs 4 lakh, for workers to voluntarily resign. This "Pay to Quit" program aimed to keep committed staff.

Last year, the global tech titan Amazon sent shockwaves through the industry as it bid farewell to 18,000 employees spanning various divisions. This was just the beginning. Reports emerged this year revealing the e-commerce juggernaut's decision to offload some of its office spaces, followed by another wave of layoffs affecting an additional 9,000 individuals in March.

Surprisingly, there was a time when the pioneering force behind Amazon, the enigmatic Jeff Bezos, offered a unique proposition to the workforce: a handsome sum of up to Rs 4 lakh to voluntarily part ways with the company. This move, known as the "Pay to Quit" program, aimed to sift out the truly dedicated from those who might be eyeing the exit door.

According to insights from Moneycontrol, in 2014, Bezos kickstarted this initiative, providing employees the option to take home up to USD 5,000 (roughly Rs 4.1 lakh). His annual letter to shareholders shed light on the strategy, with Bezos underlining, "Once a year, we offer to pay our associates to quit." He emphasized the increasing sum over the years, starting from $2,000 and climbing up to $5,000, with the bold header, "Please Don’t Take This Offer," signaling the company's desire to retain its talent.

Bezos elaborated on his rationale, emphasizing the significance of allowing employees to reflect on their true aspirations. "In the long run, an employee staying somewhere they don’t want to be isn’t healthy for the employee or the company," he emphasized.

In a recent turn of events, an ex-Amazon employee made headlines by choosing to bid adieu to the corporate giant instead of uprooting his life for a cross-country move to retain his position. Penning an exclusive for Business Insider, the former employee, based in New York, recounted his journey and expressed contentment despite a considerable pay cut.

The individual shared how the prospect of relocating to Seattle, following a request from the company in June, didn't align with his vision, especially after acquiring his dream property. He also disclosed that his role was initially designed to function remotely.

Despite attempts to negotiate and inquire about relocation support, he was met with silence. Ultimately, he made the challenging decision to resign, relinquishing unvested stocks worth $203,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore). Presently, the former Amazonian has joined forces with another ex-Amazon employee at a startup, where his current salary is on par with his previous one, albeit without Amazon's stock options.

Responding to the employee's account, Amazon's spokesperson Brad Glasser addressed the matter, noting that the company couldn't independently verify the specifics, emphasizing that a single anecdote couldn't fully characterize a company as expansive as Amazon.