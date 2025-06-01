Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's USD 10 million Venice wedding sparks protests from locals and activists who say it disrupts the city and favours the wealthy.

What was expected to be the grandest wedding of the century is now facing strong criticism and protests. Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are all set to tie the knot in Venice, Italy, later in June. However, their lavish celebrations have upset many residents and activists, who believe the city is being taken over by the super-rich.

The couple is reportedly spending around USD 10 million for the wedding, scheduled for the weekend of June 24. According to reports, Bezos has booked the entire island of San Giorgio Maggiore for the big day. He has also reserved five of Venice’s most luxurious hotels and every available water taxi in the city.

Locals are upset because Venice, already struggling with mass tourism, will face even more trouble due to the wedding. Streets may be blocked, airspace closed, and security will be tight as top celebrities, politicians, and business leaders attend. These changes are expected to cause serious disruption during one of Venice’s busiest travel seasons.

Adding to the concerns is the environmental impact. Bezos’ guests are expected to fly in on private jets, and although Bezos owns a USD 500 million yacht named Koru, it’s reportedly too big to dock near the city. Locals argue that this extravagant event will only worsen pollution in Venice’s fragile lagoon and already dirty canals.

In response, activist group Laboratorio Occupato Morion is organising protests against the event. Known for its anti-capitalist and environmental stance, the group has planned a protest march just days before the wedding and a larger demonstration on the wedding day itself.

Their slogan, “No space for Bezos, No space for oligarchs!”, reflects their anger at how billionaires are turning Venice into a luxury playground, pushing residents aside. “This wedding is just the beginning,” said group spokesperson Alice Bazzoli, promising ongoing protests against the growing influence of wealth in the historic city.