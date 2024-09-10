Twitter
Viral

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Lauren Sanchez shares how she and Jeff Bezos enjoy peaceful together before starting their busy day.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Second richest man in the world Jeff Bezos' morning routine with his fiancee: Lauren Sánchez who is the fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently revealed how the world’s second-richest person spends his mornings. For Sanchez, the peaceful time they share before the day’s activities is her “favorite part of the day.” The former Emmy-winning news anchor shared these insights during an interview with People magazine, describing their simple, low-key mornings together.

“My favorite part of the day is the morning,” Sánchez said. “I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking. The kids haven’t woken up yet. And we don’t get on our phones. That’s one of the rules.”

Sánchez mentioned that it was Bezos who created the no-phones-in-the-morning rule, which helps them enjoy uninterrupted time together. “He definitely made that rule,” she said, laughing. “It wasn’t me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can.” After their quiet time, Sánchez turns her attention to her children, helping them get ready for the day.

Sánchez is a mother of three children: teenagers Evan and Ella, from her previous marriage to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and her 23-year-old son Nikko Gonzales, whom she shares with former football player Tony Gonzales. Although her kids are now more independent and drive themselves, Sánchez fondly remembers the days when she used to take them to school. “It was literally the best part of my day,” she said. “They were probably more excited about getting their driver’s licenses than I was, but they used to open up to me in the car. It was magic.”

Once her children leave for the day, Sánchez and Bezos enjoy the rest of the morning with their dogs. Sánchez, who has been busy promoting her children’s book The Fly Who Flew to Space, set to be released on September 10, balances her career and family life while Bezos continues to manage his vast business empire, including Amazon, The Washington Post, and his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Reflecting on their relationship, Sánchez described how their different personalities complement each other. “We’re the yin and the yang,” she explained. “Jeff can sit and focus on something for hours, and I’m like, ‘What are we going to do? Where are we going to go?’ But we’re a good couple in that way.”

 

 

