Jeet Adani appeared in an episode of Shark Tank India season 4, that premiered on January 6 on Sony Liv, and had an exciting chat with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. Gautam Adani had earlier shared that Jeet Adani’s wedding will take place on February 7.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani is going to marry his fiancé Diva Shah on February 7, Thursday. There is already a lot of buzz around his wedding, but the junior Adani already gave us some interesting details around his relationship with Diva Shah.

Jeet Adani appeared in an episode of Shark Tank India season 4, that premiered on January 6 on Sony Liv. The episode was an exciting one as Shark Tank India’s popular Shark Anupam Mittal, founder of popular matrimony website, Shaadi.com,got Jeet Adani to reveal some of his interesting anecdotes. Jeet Adani revealed details about first meeting with fiancé Diva Shah. The director of Adani Airports also requested the founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal to remove his profile from the matrimony site as it was created by Adani’s friends just for fun.

The billionaire’s son came on the episode of Shark Tank India to support a cause close to his heart - the upliftment of differently-abled people. He credited his grandmother with instilling in him the value of philanthropy from a young age. However, it was a visit to Mitti Cafe at Mumbai Airport that truly inspired him to act and make a difference.

“When I went for the opening, Mitti Cafe employees, they were smiling. They had a spark… despite all the hardships had gone through,” said Jeet, and further said that incident sparked a passion in him to contribute for the betterment of differently-abled people.

The Adani Group has started working for this cause and ensuring that 5% of its workforce comes from the background of differently-abled employees.

Gautam Adani had earlier shared details of his younger son’s marriage. While Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani attended Mahakumbh last month with his wife Priti Adani and elder son Karan, he shared that Jeet Adani’s wedding will be on February 7 and will be simple.

Jeet Adani is going to marry Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Diva Jaimin Shah is a daughter of Surat based diamond trader, Jaimin Shah.